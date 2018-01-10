eurolaser Presents Textile Cutting In Large Format

LÜNEBURG, Germany — January 10, 2018 — The company eurolaser from Lüneburg (northern Germany) has revolutionised large-format textile processing with the laser cutting machine 3XL-3200. Blinds, curtains, shutters and gates require clean textile cuts in extremely large formats. Here, eurolaser is the only supplier in the upper quality segment that offers processing tables with a width and length of up to 3.20 metres.

Interested parties can experience the 3XL-3200 in live demonstration at stand B78 in hall The precise roll feeding and the tension-free transport via the specially developed conveyor ensure maximum reliability. eurolaser consultants will answer all questions on individual processing situations and requirements directly on-site.

eurolaser system tables combine Swiss precision with German engineering. They are fundamentally modular and are configured individually for customers and their applications. Consequently, various requirements for the processing can be taken into account. For example, engravings, markings or labels can be added in just one single production run. Besides, other tools e.g. for optical recognition on printed materials can be integrated.

eurolaser’s durable and high-precision laser cutting systems can process a variety of materials, e.g. plastics, foams, textiles, adhesive foils, woods, acrylics, composites and much more. The high-quality components guarantee reliability, extreme long service life and a positive price-performance balance for the user. By acquiring a eurolaser system, a long-standing partnership with the manufacturer will be established. This ensures competent and fast support, the supply of high-quality materials and spare parts as well as the ongoing option for expansions. The eurolaser-ACADEMY offers all necessary user seminars concerning efficient and environmentally friendly operation and maintenance on-site. In addition, there are user tips, further developments and new problem solutions so that manufacturing processes can be further optimised or extended.

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: eurolaser