Epson Robots to Demonstrate Innovative and Highly Efficient Robotics Solutions For The Factory Automation Industry At ATX West

CARSON, Calif. — January 29, 2018 —Epson Robots will be showcasing unique, innovative, high precision robotics solutions designed for maximum efficiency and productivity for a wide variety of applications in factory automation at the Automation Technology show, ATX West.

The showcase will feature the new T3 All-in-One SCARA robot, the Flexion™ N2 6-Axis robot as well other high precision robots for small parts assembly in industries ranging from automotive and medical development, to lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components and industrial.

Epson will also lead a discussion on how to get started on automation.

Showcase

The new T3 All-in-One SCARA robot comes with a built-in controller, a new technology feature that reduces space requirements and simplifies setup at an ultra-low cost. It offers an easy-to-install and fast integration solution perfect for simple applications such as pick and place, assembly, parts handling and dispensing. It is ideal for customers looking to automate their factory without wasting time or money on complex slide-based solutions.

The Flexion N2 6-Axis space-saving robot features the world’s first compact folding arm design which reduces required workspace up to 40 percent compared to standard 6-Axis robots similar in size and payload capability. It meets the increasingly high demands for efficient movement and precise placement and offers a tight-space motion capability for applications in advanced manufacturing that need smaller robots and workcells.

The G6 SCARA robot delivers fast cycle times, perfect for applications that require high speed and/or high precision. It features a high-rigidity arm design, which helps reduce vibration and deliver fast speeds and high precision with no overshoot or ringing. The Max-E envelope design delivers maximum motion range, allowing the robot to do jobs that normally require much larger arms. The smaller footprint translates to less factory space requirements and lower overall factory costs, helping manufacturers to stay competitive.

The C8 6-Axis provides high performance in a slimline design. Compact, yet powerful, with high repeatability and fast cycle times, C8 robots are ideal for demanding applications requiring 6-Axis dexterity. Featuring a compact wrist for efficient motion in tight spaces, a long arm for greater reach, and a compact elbow for optimum workcell layout, these robots have a wide range of motion, so parts can be accessed from virtually any angle.

Center Stage Presentation

Rick Brookshire, Group Product Manager Epson Robots, will present “The Starting Point for Robot Automation: A Beginner’s Tour.” This presentation will serve well as a starting point for those new to automation. Attendees will come away with a good understanding on how to get started with robotics in automation and the key aspects to consider.

ATX East takes place from Feb. 6 to 8, 2018.

Epson’s presentation takes place on Wed. Feb. 7 from 1 pm until 1:45 pm on the Center Stage.

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim Calif., Epson booth 4109

Posted January 29, 2018

Source: Epson America, Inc.