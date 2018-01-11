EFI Launches Fiery Textile Bundle to Deliver Superior Quality and Streamline Reggiani Textile Printing Workflows

FREMONT, California — January 11, 2018 — Businesses looking to grow with digital industrial textile production for apparel and décor can advance their operations with the new EFI™ Fiery® Textile Bundle – a set of design and production workflow innovations from Electronics For Imaging, Inc.. The bundle – used with EFI Reggiani digital inkjet printers – includes new Fiery DesignPro Adobe® Illustrator® and Photoshop® plug-ins to create professional textile designs efficiently, and the newest Fiery proServer digital front end (DFE) for high quality textile production.

With the launch of Fiery DesignPro, EFI provides the ability to accurately match colors to the printed result, share color palettes across the design team in real time, design professional repeat patterns and create multiple colorways from one design. The plug-ins work as part of designers’ familiar environment within Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, resulting in reduced learning curves and shorter design time.

The bundle also includes the new version 6.5 of the EFI Fiery proServer DFE, an advanced offering for wide- and superwide-format inkjet printers that brings superior EFI Fiery performance and color technology to the EFI Reggiani family of industrial textile printers. Used by major textile brands for sampling, Fiery proServer provides color consistency in the production workflow with color profiles that can be used across the design and production process.

“The Fiery Textile Bundle brings valuable new tools to further automate and streamline the design and prep process for EFI Reggiani customers looking to stay on the leading edge of innovation,” said EFI Reggiani Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “Now, with this bundle, including the newest Fiery proServer, Reggiani customers get the proven, high-end advantages Fiery technology offers so they can be more efficient, more productive and more profitable.”

Quality, productivity and usability

Version 6.5 of the Fiery proServer includes textile-specific capabilities such as support for multiple ink types and color technology to ensure the highest print quality with saturated black, fine details and smooth gradients. Superior halftoning technology keeps pastels and light tones clean, and reduces graininess in highlights and large solid areas. The new version supports digital production operations in both direct-to-textile and transfer printing, plus it provides the production tools to handle step and repeat, changes in fabric dimensions during production, and brand color accuracy.

The Fiery Textile Bundle was introduced at the recent ShanghaiTex tradeshow in China. The new products are part of a comprehensive EFI ecosystem that includes EFI Optitex 2D/3D design software, and EFI Reggiani digital printers such as the new Reggiani VOGUE direct-to-textile printer, which also made its debut at ShanghaiTex.

Posted January 11, 2017

Source: EFI — Electronics For Imaging, Inc.