Dominion Energy Adds 81 Megawatts Of Clean Energy To South Carolina’s Electric Grid

RICHMOND, Va. — December 29, 2017 — Dominion Energy today announced that two South Carolina solar energy projects – including the largest such project in the Palmetto State – have entered service.

“Dominion Energy is pleased to bring this additional clean, solar energy to South Carolina,” said Paul D. Koonce, president and chief executive officer of the company’s Power Generation Group. “We are happy to provide South Carolina Electric & Gas additional renewable resources and help an excellent corporate citizen in Solvay reduce its carbon intensity.”

The company’s 71.4-megawatt Solvay Solar Energy-Jasper County, S.C., facility, located near Ridgeland, S.C., came online on Dec. 21, 2017. It has a long-term power purchase agreement with SCE&G. Solvay – an international chemicals and advanced materials company with U.S. sites, among others, in Charleston, Greenville, Piedmont, Rock Hill and Spartanburg – is purchasing all of the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) for 15 years.

Dominion Energy’s 10-megawatt Ridgeland Solar project, which began commercial operations on May 28, 2017, has both a PPA and REC agreement with SCE&G. The two projects created about 200 temporary construction jobs.

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy brought online 466 megawatts of solar generating capacity in 2017 in California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The company invested more than $900 million in those projects, which can serve nearly 120,000 homes and businesses in the four states.

Dominion Energy is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 25,600 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers

Posted January 8, 2018

Source: Dominion Energy