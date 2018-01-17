Datacolor Establishes A Sales and Support Company In Vietnam

LUCERNE, Switzerland — January 17, 2018 — Datacolor strengthens its global direct Sales and Support organization in the fast-growing Asian region with the opening of a new office, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This is Datacolor’s fourteenth branch office worldwide for color management solutions.

“This is a further step in the implementation of our strategy in the world’s most important textile, paint and coating markets, providing customers directly with our highly accurate color management solutions”, says Patrice Jaunasse, Vice President Sales and Support of Datacolor. “Direct contact with our customers is key for us in order to provide effective support.”

The new office will be located: Datacolor Vietnam, Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Source: Datacolor