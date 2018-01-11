Cotton Egypt Association Unveils New ‘Be Human’ Brand For Egyptian Cotton™ 

GIZA, Egypt — January 11, 2018 — Cotton Egypt Association has unveiled a new brand identity and digital platform to re-enforce Egyptian Cotton™ as the finest cotton in the world.

The fresh, modern look, revealed at Heimtextil, in Frankfurt, this week, is designed to convey the superior quality and natural beauty of Egyptian Cotton™ while engaging consumers, retailers and manufacturers with its heritage and values

Developed with UK-based brand specialists Salesworxs, the new platform places the consumer at the centre of the Egyptian Cotton™ experience, with a strong emphasis on how the luxury hand-picked fabric feels against the skin.

Khaled Schuman, Executive Director of CEA, said: “We believe that everybody should experience the luxuriously soft touch of Egyptian Cotton™. We want people of all ages, worldwide, to seek out its strength, softness and durability. It’s all about the personal human touch.

“Our Sales & Marketing partner Salesworxs created a powerful brand identity which reflects the brand’s heritage whilst educating our audience as to our core values.”

Salesworxs Managing Director, Richard Newman said: “It’s a privilege working with Cotton Egypt Association on a global project to reinforce Egyptian Cotton™ as the finest cotton in the world, and to bring the brand up to date with a relevant story.

“We know that a brand is a story that is always being told, it’s what people say about you when you’re not around. Egyptian Cotton is without question the world’s finest cotton, our job is to ensure our global audience recognise this when making purchasing decisions on relevant products such as home textiles and clothing.”

The rebrand is designed to increase consumer demand and retailer confidence and will support the CEA’s drive to rid the supply chain of falsely labelled Egyptian Cotton™ goods.

Source: Cotton Egypt Association.