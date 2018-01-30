Cosmoprof North America Announces Exclusive Collaboration With LA Fashion Week

LAS VEGAS — January 30, 2018 — Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the only all-encompassing, award winning, business-to-business beauty event in North America, is proud to announce a special collaboration with LA Fashion Week (LAFW), the official fashion week of Los Angeles. CPNA always seeks out innovative and complementary collaborations, and has once again created a solid initiative never before done by a beauty exhibition. Recognized as the breeding ground of cool indie beauty and fashion labels, Los Angels offers the right elements for such a partnership whereby niche sought-after beauty and fashion labels are on display together for this unique cultural event showcasing fall 2018 trends.

“It is no secret that fashion and beauty are inherently linked,” says Daniela Ciocan, Marketing Director at CPNA. “We are thrilled to partner with LAFW to further combine these two worlds and give guests an exclusive look at the upcoming brands on display at CPNA and allow small beauty brands the opportunity to be present at LAFW through their affiliation with us.”

VIPs attending LAFW shows and installations will be treated to a taste of CPNA indie beauty brands through the show’s coveted curated limited-edition BOUTIQUE beauty boxes, featuring new-to-market beauty products. This exclusive opportunity gives LAFW VIPs a rare peek inside the global beauty exhibition, not open to the public, where up-and-coming brands are discovered. The limited edition beauty box, created by HCT Packaging, a leading packaging supplier for the cosmetics industry, includes over $200 in sought-after products from several leading brands including: Eve Pearl Brands, Pink Pewter, My Skin & CO, Hue For Every Man and Royal Apothic. Participating exhibitors in this program benefit from a collaboration that takes their products from the show floor and into the hands of tastemakers, celebrities, influencers and media.

“LAFW and CPNA are both dedicated to raising the profile of new and emerging brands through the global lookinglass in a multi-sensory, showcase of what’s new and innovative,” says Arthur Chipman, Executive Producer, LAFW. “With so many celebrities, influencers and tastemakers at both our events, this collaboration brings tremendous value to everyone involved. We are thrilled to help indies get visibility and look forward to expanding the collaboration with CPNA in the future.”

Source: Cosmoprof North America