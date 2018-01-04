Archroma Joins The United Nations Global Compact Initiative

REINACH, Switzerland — January 4, 2018 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, joining the world’s leading voluntary corporate social responsibility initiative, with more than 9,500 participating companies from 160 countries.

As part of its deep-rooted commitment to lead the way toward making its industry more sustainable, Archroma formally pledges to support and promote the UN Global Compact’s 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. This is fully aligned with Archroma’s Sustainability Policy and Code of Conduct.

In its 4 years of existence, Archroma has already made a recognized contribution to its commitment to make its industry more sustainable. The company introduced several innovations aiming to make textile or paper manufacturing more sustainable, such as its biomass-based EarthColors range or non-fluorinated Smartrepel® water-repellent finish. Archroma also implemented advanced, resource-saving manufacturing processes at several of its production facilities, such as its zero discharge facility in Jamshoro, Pakistan.

“Archroma shares the UN Global Compact goal to contribute to a more stable and inclusive global market and help build prosperous and thriving societies. We also believe that advancing the cause of sustainability is an ongoing effort, and that being a participant to the UN Global Compact will help us to walk further down this path and to convince those in our sphere of influence to join along,” comments Alexander Wessels, CEO of Archroma.

Posted January 4, 2017

Source: Archroma