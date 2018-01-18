Packaging and Display Graphics Leaders Eric Bacourt and Mal McGowan To Share Personal And Professional Success Stories in EFI Connect Fireside Chat Keynotes

FREMONT, Calif. — January 18, 2018 — Electronics For Imaging Inc. has expanded the speaker lineup for its users’ conference, EFI™ Connect 2018, to be held January 23-26 at the Wynn Las Vegas. On January 23, EFI CEO Guy Gecht will moderate a pair of fireside chat keynotes with two innovative print and packaging industry executives: Eric Bacourt, CEO of Hinojosa Packaging Solutions, and Mal McGowan, CEO of McGowans Print. The executives are the very first users of EFI’s groundbreaking single-pass LED inkjet corrugated board digital press, the EFI Nozomi C18000.

Hinojosa: The power of packaging with digital corrugated

Bacourt’s company, Xàtiva, Spain-based Hinojosa, is a leading Spanish packaging group and one of the world’s most progressive users of digital inkjet printing in the corrugated market. The company also is home to the first EFI Nozomi press installation. During the fireside chart, Bacourt will share how his company – which was a leader in digital corrugated production even prior to adding a Nozomi press – achieved even greater digital opportunities and defied expectations by establishing a 24-hours-a-day, five-days-a-week high-volume manufacturing operation with its newest single-pass production technology.

Bacourt has had an extensive career managing and developing some of Europe’s most prominent packaging operations. He has served as CEO of Hinojosa for nearly a decade, directing a high-volume operation responsible for a significant amount of the boxes used in Spanish companies’ agricultural, food, and beverage industries. Prior to his current role, Bacourt was the head of Iberian operations for Europe’s leading cartonboard producer.

McGowans Print: Single-pass print, multiple market opportunities

Dublin, Ireland-based McGowans Print is the site of the world’s second Nozomi press installation. Founder and CEO Mal McGowan is a mathematician by training who started the business more than 25 years ago with a color copier in a small shop in Dublin. As an aggressive adopter of digital print technologies, he and his 100-employee team have built the company into Ireland’s most recognized print solutions provider. Today, in addition to the new EFI Nozomi product, the company operates more than 25 digital presses and is a market leader in Ireland for both cut-sheet and superwide-format digital production printing.

With much of its business centered on high-quality display graphics applications, McGowans Print is able to use its Nozomi press to meet existing demand for corrugated display work, as well as to develop new business producing high-end, full-color corrugated packaging.

“Corrugated packaging and display markets are primed for re-invention with new digital production technologies, and these two industry leaders will explain the tremendous opportunities this type of transformation creates,” said EFI CEO Guy Gecht. “We are delighted to have our first two Nozomi press users speak as part of a strong lineup of industry thought leaders and world-class experts who will make EFI Connect one of the very best print industry events of 2018.”

The industry conference for smarter, better print and packaging operations

With approximately 200 sessions at the four-day conference, Connect gives EFI customers the opportunity to gain vital insights in smart business management. Attendees from all over the world learn the best ways to use EFI technologies and have the advantage of being able to meet with and provide feedback to senior EFI executives and technical development staff.

Additional speakers at Connect 2018 include EFI Productivity Software Senior Vice President Gabriel Matsliach and noted industry economist and first-time Connect keynoter Dr. Joe Webb. A 40-year graphic arts industry veteran, Webb will discuss the economic state of the industry, offering a unique perspective about the trends and challenges ahead, with actionable ideas for competitive advantage and a successful business future, as well as a Q&A session that’s not to be missed.

Webb and print industry veteran Wayne Peterson will also deliver UnSquaring, a series of breakout sessions based on the strategy methodology they developed with RIT professor Chris Bondy in the book UnSquaring the Wheel. Connect’s UnSquaring sessions will showcase leadership actions print businesses can use to develop superior growth and sales strategies, the same tools Peterson is using while serving as executive vice president and COO for one of the nation’s leading publication printers, Vermont-based Lane Press.

The users’ group conference also will have a solutions center featuring new EFI technologies and exhibits from EFI partners, including: 3M™ Commercial Solutions; Aberdeen Fabrics; Duplo; Enfocus; Esko; Kodak™; Konica Minolta® Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Motioncutter®; OneVision; The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation; Print ReLeaf; Progress® Software Corp.; Ricoh Americas Corp.; Riso; SpencerMetrics; X-Rite® Pantone®; Xerox; and Zünd®.

Now going into its 19th year, EFI Connect attracts print professionals worldwide for a collection of in-depth, informative training and education on key management and tech challenges for printing and packaging companies. The conference is an ideal venue for open dialogue and idea exchange, giving customers a valuable opportunity to participate in educational sessions, receive hands-on experience, discuss industry trends, network with peers, voice their opinions and learn from others.

Posted January 18, 2018

Source: EFI™