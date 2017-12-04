Wilsonart To Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates

AUSTIN, Texas — December 1, 2017 — Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces, the global manufacturer and distributor of engineered surfaces, today announced an agreement to acquire Mermaid Panels Ltd & Shore Laminates Ltd., the England-based manufacturer of shower walls and wall panel systems.

“Shore & Mermaid bring exciting design and innovative products to the market,” said Tim Pearson, president, Wilsonart Western Europe. “The addition of these two companies to the Wilsonart portfolio reinforces our commitment to providing surfacing solutions for a wide range of interior demands.”

“Shore & Mermaid are good complements to Wilsonart’s other European businesses, including brand leaders Polyrey and Resopal,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces. “Wilsonart acquired Bushboard, the leading producer of wet wall systems and worktops, in 2016. Shore & Mermaid provide additional depth and new technologies to broaden Wilsonart’s engineered surfaces story. As part of the Wilsonart portfolio, both brands have significant opportunity to expand into new geographies across Europe.”

The transition will take place beginning Dec 1. There will be no changes to the way that current customers access Shore & Mermaid products.

Posted December 4, 2017

Source: Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces