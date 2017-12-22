While Iron’s Hot, TRSA Members To Advance Advocacy Agenda In DC In March

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — December 22, 2017 — With mid-term federal elections on the horizon, it’s an especially important time for members of Congress to demonstrate to their constituents their leadership skills and levelheadedness. Linen, uniform and facility services industry executives will help by giving them ideas for keeping the economy and nation strong when TRSA’s conducts its 8th Annual Leadership and Legislative Conference in the nation’s capital March 21-22.

In the days leading up to this event, TRSA staff will organize and schedule visits to congressional offices by small groups of conference attendees. They will inform incumbents seeking re-election and other members of Congress about tax, environment, labor and other issues that the industry shares with many other types of businesses. Conference attendees will urge representatives to emphasize these matters in their campaigns to improve their chances for re-election.

Your participation in this TRSA members-only conference enables you to practice your own leadership skills as well by attending TRSA committee meetings, which prompt TRSA to act on the operational and management issues that benefit you most. You’ll relate to other industry operators’ perspectives and collaborate on industrywide best practices.

Participation in the conference delivers immediate and long-term personal, professional and civic benefits. Speaking out in TRSA committee and Hill Day meetings on Thursday, March 22, improves your team’s skills as educators and company representatives. In both leadership and legislative sessions, you share your professional expertise and experience to improve others’ understanding of the industry.

Guiding you in these endeavors will be Commander Kirk Lippold, the conference keynoter, who will describe his five pillars of leadership and share his experience in making time-critical decisions under pressure with integrity. Commander Lippold, U.S. Navy (retired), was in command of the USS Cole when attacked by al Qaeda in 2000.

Committee discussions will enhance TRSA’s core services:

Professional development programs

Research projects

Certification standards

Publications, videos and webinars

Industry customer outreach

Multiple executives and management from the same member operator (launderer) company may join different committees. Each of the following committees will meet at the conference to guide TRSA’s Board of Directors in offering TRSA services related to their committee missions:

Education

Environmental & Sustainability

Food & Beverage

Government Affairs

Healthcare

Hospitality

Human Resources

Industrial/Uniform

Marketing/PR

Safety

Women in Textile Services

Attendees will also see the presentation of TRSA’s highest honors for individuals and companies at a dinner on Wednesday evening, March 21. These will include Lifetime Achievement Awards to:

The late Ronald Croatti, CEO of Boston-based UniFirst Corp., who served in a variety of association roles as he grew the company to annual sales to $1.5 billion from $100 million in 1991

Jim Pellerin, president and CEO, Pellerin Milnor Corp., New Orleans, veteran of TRSA’s Board of Directors and committees, who built his family laundry equipment manufacturing operation into a major exporter

Preceding the dinner, the conference begins Wednesday afternoon with the keynote, issue briefing to prepare for Hill Day visits and the TRSAPAC reception for current PAC members and those who wish to join that evening. Hill visits take place Thursday morning followed by committee meetings in the afternoon and an early-evening closing reception.

