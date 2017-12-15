Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG (SSM) ShanghaiTex Show Review

HORGEN, Switzerland — December 15, 2017 — SSM showed two new product launches for the first time at the ShanghaiTex 2017. The PWX-CTM, for cone-to-muff, and the PWX-MTC, for muff-to-cone winding, generated large interest. SSM was very pleased by the high response on their shared booths.

This year’s show attracted a large number of visitors. The Swiss based SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG, the inventor of the electronic yarn traverse system, was present on the booth of their agent Union Trading as well as on the booth of Rieter Components. Two machines for the dye package/rewinding process of high elastic yarns had been exhibited successfully.

The best solution to maintain a high residual elasticity of elastic Polyamide (PA) and Polyester (PES) Draw Textured Yarns (DTY) after dyeing is the muff dyeing process with integrated SSM leading yarn winding technology. The new SSM PWX-CTM enables the preparation of low-density muffs, while maintaining the highest possible elasticity of the yarn throughout the dyeing process. For the highest flexible and productive rewinding, SSM PWX-MTC offers the proper solution – regardless whether muffs, hanks, dye packages on dye tubes or coreless dye packages are to be rewound.

Besides the displayed applications, SSM provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

Source: Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG (SSM)