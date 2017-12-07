Retailers Urge Swift Confirmation Of McAleenan To Lead Customs Agency 

WASHINGTON — December 7, 2017 — The National Retail Federation today welcomed the Senate Finance Committee’s approval of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan’s nomination to serve as the permanent head of the agency, and urged the Senate to move swiftly on his confirmation.

“We’re pleased to see Mr. McAleenan’s nomination for this important position finally moving through the process,” NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said. “As major importers, retailers rely on CBP to facilitate legitimate commerce and enforce our trade laws, which is essential to our nation’s global competitiveness. Mr. McAleenan has the proven leadership and experience needed to continue overseeing these critical responsibilities, and we urge the Senate to move swiftly on his confirmation.”

Earlier this year, NRF sent a letter to members of the Finance Committee urging full support for McAleenan’s nomination. Retailers view CBP as a vital partner in their global supply chains and work closely with the agency on multiple fronts to improve supply chain security and trade enforcement as well as movement of goods across borders.

NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association, representing discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy.

