Mi9 Retail Forms Specialty And Luxury Group Practice To Meet The Unique Needs Of This Market

MIAMI — December 21, 2017 — Mi9 Retail, a provider of omni-channel retail software, announced today that it has formed a new practice focused on the specific needs of specialty, luxury, and jewelry retailers. This practice includes dedicated account management, sales, technical pre-sales, consulting and support personnel who are focused on meeting the needs of these retail segments throughout every interaction with Mi9.

According to analyst firm SMB Group, 72% of decision makers say that technology solutions can help them significantly improve business outcomes and run their businesses better, and 53% plan to increase their technology investments. Although smaller retailers don’t have the internal IT resources required to take advantage of technology innovation, the cloud has become the backbone to enable this. These companies are increasingly opting to put new workloads in the cloud, relying on cloud providers to supply, manage and maintain IT infrastructure and applications for them.

“We have identified an opportunity and a need to cater to our specialty retail clients, including jewelry and luxury, in a focused and highly differentiated manner that is sensitive to market nuances,” said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. “These clients typically run smaller-scale operations and have unique product and services needs from other markets we serve, such as hardware or fashion and apparel.”

When a leading fashion retailer decided to invest in an aggressive rollout of their new specialty brand concept targeted at millennials, they selected Mi9 Retail for a complete point-of-sale and customer engagement solution for their stores. Critical to their decision was the commitment from Mi9 to implement the initial store systems in less than 60 days in order to meet their rollout deadlines. “We were really impressed that the Mi9 team could implement their solution so quickly,” said the retailer’s project leader. “The Mi9 team was available to us throughout the project and into the pilot, giving us reassurance we’d hit our critical deliverables. Now that we’re up and running, we’re even more impressed with the store solution and how easy to use it is for our associates.”

Mi9 Retail continues to make new investments that bolster its ability to deliver outstanding sales and service support to its rapidly growing global customer and prospect base. The recent additions of operations executive, Ernie Eichenbaum, and sales executive, Robert Barbour, along with a strategic investment from General Atlantic earlier this year, are part of the company’s stated goal of building a world-class operating platform for retail technology.

“We are putting our customers first by delivering the right product and delivery services to fit the way they run their businesses,” said Moses. “We’ve packaged our solutions, based on our experience serving hundreds of jewelry and specialty retailers, so they can be installed quickly and deliver value immediately. This approach is resonating with our customers and prospects, and we’ll continue to invest in the processes, organizational alignment, and product innovations to help our customers delight their customers in turn.”

Posted December 21, 2017

Source: Mi9 Retail