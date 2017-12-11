MagnaColours® Broaden ‘SFX’ Range With MultiChrome Ink

BARNSLEY, England — December 11, 2017 — Leading manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® has launched a new ink, which helps textile screen-printers to achieve a two-tone pearl effect. MultiChrome Pearl was developed in-line with the demands and requirements of Magna’s customers, helping them to achieve a more dramatic colour shift than the sparkle or glitter effect that other pearl inks provide.

The new ready to use ink, which is a development on a previous version of two tone pearl inks by Magna, provides a much more evident colour shift, adding a new dimension to a standard pearl effect. MultiChrome contains speciality pigments, helping to achieve a superior colour when printed onto stretchy or lycra-containing fabrics.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours, said: “At Magna, we think it’s vital to listen to what our customers and the industry want and need, so that we can continue to provide innovative products. It is by listening to our customers that we identified the desire for a higher performance two-tone pearl ink. Using Magna Labs’ expertise in creating new inks, we were able to help our customers achieve higher-quality effects.”

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a comprehensive range of special effects water-based inks which achieve the best results, rendering the use of harmful chemically based alternatives unnecessary. We’re keen innovators, so to be able to develop a new product which solves the problems faced by screen-printers and meets their demands is fantastic.”

The MultiChrome range, which includes a variety of different colours, launched last month, and is available through distributors. As with all of Magna’s inks, the MultiChrome range conforms to the highest levels of environmental scrutiny, using the best water-based technology to ensure finishes of the highest quality.

Posted December 11, 2017

Source: MagnaColours®