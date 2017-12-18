KARL MAYER Relies On Digitization, And Sets Up A New Company

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — December 6, 2017 — KARL MAYER founded a new enterprise on November 3, 2017. The company’s name is KARL MAYER Digital Factory GmbH with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. For KARL MAYER digitization is an important success factor.

With this new business, the KARL MAYER Group wants to build up further-reaching digital competences with an agile environment. Main aim is a fast and flexible development of new digital solutions, offering perceptible added value for the customers. The targeted business models, products and services – as part of KARL MAYER’s digitization strategy – are meant to support the clients in their markets. „In the digital world, too, only those offers are successful which can best satisfy the consumer demands. This is the reason why we consistently focus on customer benefits, and combine our long-standing experience as leading textile machinery manufacturer with new, digital know-how“, says Antonia Gottschalk, Head of Digitization at KARL MAYER, and Managing Director of KARL MAYER Digital Factory GmbH.

Besides, the new company’s capacities are intended to complement the ongoing and planned activities in KARL MAYER’s core organization.

