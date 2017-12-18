Felix Schoeller Digital Media And DATAPLOT Seal A Strategic Partnership

OSNABRÜCK — December 2017 —Two companies – the Felix Schoeller Group and DATAPLOT GmbH – have agreed a strategic partnership that combines the strengths of the two partners. With immediate effect, Felix Schoeller Digital Media’s STYLine® brand – digitally printable non-woven wallpaper – will be marketed in 40 countries throughout Europe by DATAPLOT and its sales network. Conversely, the Felix Schoeller Group will take care of the development and production side of things, and manufacture both partners’ non-woven wallpapers that have been specially developed for digital printing. Customers can now choose between two strong brands: DATAPLOT’s EMBLEM based on Felix Schoeller brand and Felix Schoeller Digital Media’s STYLine®. Both brands have been certified by HP Latex and Xeikon, which guarantees their outstanding quality of conversion on those systems.

Fast service in 40 countries guaranteed

“We are very pleased about the collaboration with DATAPLOT. It will enable us to offer our customers even better service around all aspects of our STYLine®-wallpaper. DATAPLOT has a high degree of expertise in slitting and marketing digitally printable non-woven wallpapers. And their direct contact to specialist retailers and the advertising and printing industry in over 40 countries is another advantage we will benefit from,” says Florian vom Bruch, General Manager at Felix Schoeller Digital Media. As well selling the products, DATAPLOT will also be responsible for slitting and logistics. DATAPLOT will also ensure that customers receive competent support in all aspects of converting the products. Schoeller will provide the necessary product quality and expertise. “Felix Schoeller Digital Media offers the very highest quality products, from development through to production. This expertise is an excellent fit for EMBLEM. That is why we see this partnership as the ideal way of complementing our competencies and ensuring that we continue to offer our distributors and partners nothing less than the very best quality,” says Karsten Werther, CEO of DATAPLOT GmbH. Standard rolls are available in widths of 75 cm and 155 cm and, with run lengths of 55 to 75 m, they are optimally suited to the needs of the market. Special widths and lengths are also available on request. Customers who would like to see the quality of these non-woven products for themselves are welcome to request sample rolls at info@dataplot.de or get in touch with their key contact partners at Felix Schoeller Digital Media.

You will not have to wait long to find out more: Felix Schoeller and DATAPLOT experts will be at Heimtextil 2018 (09.-12.01.2018 in Frankfurt), working together to answer any questions you may have about digital printable non-woven wallpaper. The Felix Schoeller Group will be showcasing its STYLine® wallpaper in all its different facets at Stand F51, Hall 3.1.

Posted December 18, 2017

Source: the Felix Schoeller Group