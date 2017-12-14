Epson To Showcase Solutions For Textile Printing At Heimtextil 2018

CINISELLO BALSAMO, Italy — December 14, 2017 — This year, Epson will take part in Heimtextil — Frankfurt, January 9-12, 2018 — with an even more extensive range, covering every home décor application. Epson offers a complete range of solutions that combine state-of-the-art printing technology such as PrecisionCore Epson heads, dedicated inks and precision mechanics with products ranging from direct-print inkjet models for customised household items, sublimation printing on three-dimensional objects such as plates, cutlery and vases, and high-end production systems for the industrial sector.

The modern textile industry wants choice and extreme customisation. To cater for this need, Epson has developed products such as the Monna Lisa digital printer for fabrics – which, in 2005, was one of the first to use pigment inks for home textile applications, printing more than five million metres of fabric to date – as well as a range of sublimation and direct fabric printers. The variety of materials that can be printed with different kind of inks, including wool, linen, cotton, silk and polyester, combined with the power of Epson technology means that it is possible to reproduce quality designs in vibrant colours and in different quantities. The drawings used to personalize the objects and the textile and printed products on the fabrics and supports, including the wallpaper, have been designed by Luciana and Fulvio Alvisi, creatives who have been guiding “Alvisi e Alvisi” since 1973, an innovative study of drawings for fabrics in Como, capital of silk.

In the words of Direct To Fabric Sales & Marketing Director EMEAR & Americas, Giovanni Pizzamiglio: “Epson wishes to become an indispensable technological partner in the industrial textile printing sector. The aim is to offer manufacturers, retailers and designers the opportunity to produce quality products quickly and competitively, ensuring quality and rapid adaptation to new market trends. Our product range, from Monna Lisa for industrial textile digital printing, to our sublimation and DTG printing, can fully meet the needs of any market.”

Here are the details of some of the Epson solutions on show at the booth:

Monna Lisa® Evo Tre, the innovative printer in the DTF inkjet series that revolutionised the digital textile printing market by offering a tool that could shift from the sampling phase to reliable industrial production. The Monna Lisa printer is the ultimate Total Solution for the industrial textile market. It is produced by F.lli Robustelli and equipped with Epson PrecisionCore printheads and Genesta® inks, designed by Epson in collaboration with For.Tex. Available in three widths (180, 220 and 320 cm), it offers numerous advantages including reduced production time, the ability to print custom designs on a wide range of fabrics, and the flexibility to produce low-cost samples.

At Heimtextil, the 180 cm Monna Lisa Evo Tre 32PC uses Genesta pigment inks in eight colours to print on various fabrics for the Home Textile sector. Pigment printing does not require steam and washing processes, and this gives Monna Lisa a low environmental impact. Fabrics printed with the Monna Lisa machines have high colour yield, colour fastness and reproducibility – essential features for fabrics used in the home textile industry, obtained also by means of pre-treatment processes.

SureColor SC-F9300 64-inch sublimation printer for low-priced, easy printing. This machine is extremely flexible and ideal for producing small volumes of quality fabrics and sublimating specific designs on rigid substrates such as spill-proof panels, table tops, cups, cutlery, vases and coasters. The SureColor SC-F9300 model is a four-colour printer using UltraChrome DS inks and a high-density HDK black. It offers dual Epson PrecisionCore TFP heads for consistent, reliable results with exceptional colour and sharpness.

SureColor SC-F2000 is used for direct fabric printing and can create customised towels, aprons, cushions and bags in just a few minutes. It is a particularly popular printer with the market: Epson estimates that, from its launch until August this year, it has printed more than 36 million T-shirts worldwide.

Genesta inks, UltraChrome DS and UltraChrome DG inks have achieved the ECO PASSPORT certification from OEKO-TEX® to confirm Epson’s commitment to supporting sustainable textile production.

