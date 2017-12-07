BSN SPORTS Acquires A Portion Of The Assets Of The Alabama-Based Hibbett Team Sales

DALLAS — December 7, 2017 — BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a portion of the assets of Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (“HTS”), based in Birmingham, Alabama. HTS, the team dealer subsidiary of Hibbett Sporting Goods, Inc., is a leading distributor of team apparel and equipment in Alabama and parts of Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, serving team customers since 1975.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank Powell and his talented team to the BSN SPORTS family,” said Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President. “HTS members will contribute a talented team of sports professionals to our growing organization. Their culture of great customer service and customer first commitment is a perfect fit with our approach to the team sports and community marketplaces. Together with our 800+ sales professionals nationwide, this combination creates an incomparable one stop shop and we look forward to a bright future together.”

Frank Powell of Hibbett Team Sales said, “Since Hibbett Sporting Goods was founded, the focus has been on excellent customer service. Many things have changed in the last 72 years, but the commitment to serving the customer and providing quality products has not changed. Hibbett Team Sales members joining BSN SPORTS will have access to BSN’s immense resources and innovative technology that will allow us to serve our customer better than ever. We are excited to see how we grow together.”

Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hibbett Sports, said, “Joining BSN SPORTS will provide the Hibbett Team Sales employees with the tools, infrastructure, and support needed to grow the business and continue their success in the future. I wish the entire team all the best.”

Mr. Babilla concluded, “With the addition of HTS personnel, we have added over 200 sales professionals in the last twelve months, including valuable teammates in Utah, Washington, Maryland, California, New Mexico, Ohio, Kentucky and Texas. We will continue to seek out partners that share our values and have a passion for building lifelong customer relationships.”

Posted December 7, 2017

Source: BSN SPORTS