VDMA: Regina Brückner New Chairperson of the German Textile Machinery Association

BERLIN / FRANKFURT AM MAIN — November 2, 2017 –—Ms. Regina Brückner, Managing Associate of Brückner Trockentechnik, is the new chairperson of the VDMA Textile Machinery Association. The businesswoman from Leonberg was elected at the members’ meeting of the Association in Berlin. The new executive board is completed with Ms. Verena Thies, Thies Textilmaschinen, and Mr. Fritz P. Mayer, Karl Mayer Textilmaschinenfabrik, who were elected as vice chairpersons.

After her election, Regina Brückner stated: “I am pleased to have Ms. Thies and Mr. Mayer by my side, the two chairpersons who complement each other very well. Mr. Mayer is an entrepreneurial personality with decades of experience which he is meanwhile bringing in as the president of CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers. Ms. Thies assumed responsibility in the family company early on and has been working for the traditional company Thies in international textile machinery business since 2009.”

The new executive board for the legislative period until 2021 is composed of:

Regina Brückner (Chairperson), Brückner Trockentechnik

Verena Thies (Vice Chairperson), Thies

Fritz P. Mayer (Vice Chairman), Karl Mayer Textilmaschinenfabrik

Johann Phillip Dilo, Oskar Dilo Maschinenfabrik

Peter D. Dornier, Lindauer Dornier

Arno Gärtner, Karl Mayer Textilmaschinenfabrik

Roland Hampel, A. Monforts Textilmaschinen

Dr. Janpeter Horn, Herzog

Markus Kleindorp, Memminger-Iro

Martin Küppers, Saurer Schlafhorst

Georg Stausberg, Oerlikon Textile

Andreas Lukas, Andritz Küsters

Benjamin Mayer, Mayer & Cie.

Eric Schöller, Groz-Beckert

Heinrich Trützschler, Trützschler

Posted November 2, 2017

Source: VDMA