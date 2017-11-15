Texworld USA Returns To The Javits Convention Center In January 2018 With Over 240+ Exhibitors From Around The Globe

NEW YORK CITY — November 2017 — After the success of Texworld USA in July, the important global sourcing show will be returning to the Javits Convention Center January 22-24, 2018. Texworld USA is a dynamic industry event and business platform bringing together the best apparel fabric, trims and accessory suppliers in the heart of New York City from around the world. Over its 10-year history, Texworld USA continues to provide industry experts, designers, fabric buyers, merchandisers and sourcing professionals a unique opportunity to meet directly with a wide range of manufacturers and global suppliers from Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Texworld USA is where professionals and experts come for affordable apparel fabrics, trims and accessories for every product line for today’s modern consumer – women’s, men’s, juniors and childrenswear. The fair showcases textiles of innovative structures, material mixes and surprising color palettes across 14 product categories. Attendees and visitors stay updated on the latest trends in textiles, and have an exclusive opportunity to network and meet designers and suppliers from around the world while taking advantage of complimentary educational seminars, all under one roof.

“It’s no secret that consumer buying patterns are changing quickly and that the customer is looking for more value than ever when purchasing apparel.” said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion & Apparel. “This is impacting brands and our buyers and therefore, we are focused on curating a group of exhibitors that offer a wonderful product at a great price. Ultimately, our buyers can visit other textile or apparel shows to network and get inspiration on trends, but Texworld USA is the show to find in-demand, on-trend fabrics at realistic and affordable prices. We’re an order writing show, now more than ever.”

Over 240+ exhibitors and new manufacturers will be showcasing their latest fabrics for Texworld USA’s Winter Edition 2018 in NYC. The show floor will feature exhibitors specializing in cotton, denim, embroidery, lace, functional fabrics and more.

Texworld‘s educational seminar series, organized by Lenzing Fibers will return for Winter 2018 featuring sessions hosted by curated panels of industry experts, discussing the global textile and sourcing landscape. Be inspired as Texworld USA’s trend display area will feature fabrics from over 14 product categories. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a peek at the newest color and textile offerings for spring / summer 2019.

Last winter’s Texworld USA show boasted over 225 exhibitors representing 12 countries, including: Canada, USA, Colombia, India, United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and more. Turkey, Korea and Taiwan returned with dedicated country pavilions. The Lenzing Pavilion also returned to the show floor with 17 exhibitors focused on integrating sustainable fibers into a wide range of product categories. From cotton to functional fabrics and knits to lace, Lenzing Pavilion exhibitors showcased the best use of TENCEL® and Lenzing Modal®.

Apparel Sourcing USA Winter 2018, occuring in conjunction with Texworld USA, will say hello to exhibitors specializing in womenswear, menswear, children’s, accessories, etc. and will spotlight a true style icon: denim. As one of the only events on the east coast to focus on sourcing finished apparel, contract manufacturing and private label development, Apparel Sourcing USA is a long-term joint venture partnership between Messe Frankfurt and CCPIT-TEX and provides attendees direct access to suppliers all over the globe. The January 2017 show showcased 107 suppliers from 9 countries including: China, Hong Kong, India, Myanmar, Taiwan, USA and Sri Lanka. In addition, Mexico and Peru represented western hemisphere sourcing options with 12 suppliers present on the show floor.

Source: Messe Frankfurt