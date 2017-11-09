OKI Data Americas And Johnson Plastics Plus Partner To Bring Turnkey Heat Transfer Solution For Textiles To North American Print-For-Pay Market

IRVING, Texas — November 9, 2017 — OKI Data Americas, a world-class printing technology leader, today announced that it has named Johnson Plastics Plus, a leading supplier to the engraving and sign making industry, as its preferred partner for the North American print-for-pay franchise market. Designed to provide the market an unprecedented, turnkey heat transfer solution, the partnership makes Johnson Plastics Plus OKI’s primary reseller of its entire portfolio of industry-leading textile transfer printers, and incorporates OKI’s technology into Johnson Plastics Plus’ full line of heat transfer products. OKI and Johnson Plastics Plus will provide the thousands of print-for-pay franchises in the United States and Canada the technology, service, support and training needed for success in all aspects of the heat transfer business, ensuring greater consistency in output and performance.

“As printing businesses across the country combat online competition and find ways to build new revenue streams with new or existing customers, there is a tremendous amount of growth potential in the heat transfer segment for textile decorating,” said Rich Egert, General Manager, Strategic New Business Unit at OKI Data Americas. “While this space is highly lucrative and represents a relatively small investment in terms of money, time and space, we recognize that there can be a learning curve to mastering unfamiliar operations or new lines of printing solutions. As such, we are extremely pleased to partner with Johnson Plastics Plus – a company with a renowned legacy, significant international footprint, strong leadership team, on-the-ground customer support and deep industry expertise – in providing customers the technical training needed to succeed in the heat transfer business.”

Johnson Plastics Plus will be the preferred seller of OKI’s textile transfer printers for the print-for-pay market, including the C711WT digital printer, which prints vibrant color-plus-white on transfer media; the C831TS, a compact printer designed specifically for t-shirt and apparel decorators that produces affordable, high-quality graphics and text for transfer sheets for a variety of fabric substrates; the Pro6410 NeonColor printer, which enables users to print bright, fluorescent colors on dark and light transfer media; and the Pro8432WT HD quality color heat transfer printer with solid opacity white toner and CMY color for apparel, hard goods and other materials. Johnson Plastic Plus will provide customers with necessary product training and full technical and local support.

“OKI has been the clear technology pioneer in the heat transfer business, helping shape the market into the dynamic space that it is today,” said Mike Johnson, President of Johnson Plastics Plus. “Throughout our conversations over the past six months, it became clear that OKI’s products and capabilities are the leaders in the transfer market. By pairing OKI’s deep printing technology advantages with our expertise in customer service and existing heat transfer product and services portfolio, we will be able to serve the print-for-pay market with unprecedented consistency in service and pricing, from the smallest family-owned shops to the large corporate headquarters.”

Johnson Plastics Plus introduced OKI’s line of textile transfer products into its lineup last month at the SGIA Expo in New Orleans.

Source OKI Data Americas