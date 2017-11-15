New Qualitex 800 Visualization Now Available For The Complete Portfolio Of Monforts Textile Finishing Machines

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — November 15, 2017 — Since the launch of the new Qualitex 800 visualization system for the advanced Montex 850 stenter, it has met the highest acceptance and appreciation by textile machine operators and mill managers worldwide due to its intuitive and easy operation.

Due to the overwhelming success and as a further step towards harmonization, Monforts has now launched this ‘child play’ machine operation tool for all its continuous dyeing ranges (Thermex) and Sanfor compressive shrinking ranges (Monfortex), as well as for all coating units (texCoat).

Mill managers appreciate the optional data bank connection and the setup preprogramming.

Qualitex 800 features the ‘slider’ effect on a 23 inch screen for quick access to the relevant machine parameters and a free programmable dashboard for complete machine overview at a glance.

Posted November 15, 2017

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG