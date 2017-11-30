Milliken Specialty Interiors Signs Five-Year Lease at High Point Showroom, Currently Accepting Appointments for December 

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — November 28, 2017 — As part of its ongoing efforts to target the interiors textiles market, leading global textile technology company Milliken & Company has signed a five-year lease at the High Point Showroom. While the build-out is not expected to be complete until June 2018, Milliken is currently accepting appointments for the December show.

The new space is located on the fourth floor of the Market Square Textile Tower. The company will use the space to showcase the full breadth of its innovative interior textiles business, including products suitable for use in home, office and hospitality environments.

The December show will prominently feature the introductory line of Breathe by Milliken™, environmentally-friendly performance fabrics. Designed to address the growing demand for more sustainable products, Breathe is a plant-based, fluorine-free performance fabric available in natural or synthetic fibers made from recycled plastic bottles. Although launched just this year, Breathe has already earned placements with top retailers such as Pottery Barn. Milliken will use the December show to debut its expanded Breathe line, which now includes more fabrics that offer the superior protection, elegance and sustainability consumers desire.

The High Point lease is the next step in Milliken’s strategy to increase its visibility and leadership position in the interiors market. In recent months, Milliken has combined several business units to create its integrated Specialty Interiors business, launched a website (www.millikenspecialtyinteriors.com) to better serve the market, and built the team with well-respected industry veterans to propel this expansion.

“The interiors textile market is a major area of focus for Milliken,” said Jennifer K. Harmon, vice president, Milliken Specialty Interiors. “Establishing a permanent presence at High Point is further evidence of our commitment not only to expanding our presence in this important market, but to driving innovation and educating key audiences about the unique capabilities and solutions Milliken can provide. We invite those who are interested in learning more to set up an appointment to get a sneak preview.”

Posted November 28, 2017

Source: Milliken Specialty Interiors