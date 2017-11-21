Hohenstein Group Has Restructured Their Operational Areas In Order To Stay Close To Customers And Respond To Market Demands

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — November 20, 2017 — To fulfill current market demands more effectively, the Hohenstein Group in Bönnigheim has restructured its divisions as of November 14, 2017. “Our customers from industry and retail have considered us a reliable partner in the field of textiles and many other associated areas for years,” said owner Prof. Dr. Stefan Mecheels. Shared expertise across individual disciplines and our unique “Full-Service” ranging from research and development, verification and certification to inspections and labels for product marketing are the hallmark of this globally operated, family-owned company.

“The industry increasingly requires our expertise as an application-orientated centre of excellence for product development. We offer a quick response time for testing. And prominent brand names use our independent certification as evidence of their product stewardship and to strengthen their product labeling,” Mecheels lists a few of the various market demands. “To be able to optimally support our customers in all issues in the future, we have streamlined our organizational structure and closely merged our operational areas that focus on similar issues.”

Services at Hohenstein range from functionalized textiles and life sciences and comparative product testing to quality verification and textile certification. The managing directors Dr. Stefan Droste, Florian Girmond, Dr. Timo Hammer, Prof. Dr. Dirk Höfer and the owner Prof. Dr. Stefan Mecheels are responsible for the various branches with immediate effect.

Dr. Christof Madinger was appointed as the COO for the testing and certification of clothing, home textiles, technical textiles and raw materials as well as the evaluation of production facilities and product quality during inspections. From the 1st November, Dr. Stefan Droste assumed responsibility for the international subsidiaries of the Hohenstein Group alongside his duties as managing director. Thus, the company is accounting for the increasing importance of their global laboratory sites. To offer the same reliable “Hohenstein quality” to customers across the globe is the aim of this constant expansion.

Source: Hohenstein Group