Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) To Debut Advances In Direct To Shape Printing At InPrint 2017

CAMBRIDGE, England — November 1, 2017 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) will showcase its latest innovative solutions for complex industrial applications in functional and decorative printing at InPrint 2017 in Munich. Senior members of the GIS team will be available on the GIS booth (Hall A6 Stand 548) to discuss our collaborative approach to solving demanding inkjet manufacturing and production issues. The GIS booth will have three dedicated areas:

Direct to Shape/Industrial Component Decoration – already a leader in image compensation software for printing onto tubes, cones and tubs, GIS will debut its latest software developments for printing onto more complex shapes and industrial components using robotics. Debbie Thorp, Business Development Director, will deliver a presentation on Taking Inkjet Direct Product Decoration to the Next Dimension at 10.00 on Thursday 16th November as part of the InPrint conference.

Image Print Quality – the GIS Atlas® platform provides a comprehensive solution for continuous, optimised digital print: from the easy-to-use Atlas User Interface (UI), which is fully customisable, through to the Atlas Machine Control Services (MCS) powerful server technology, which manages the entire printing and sub-system process control, including 3rd party components.

Ink/Fluid Delivery Systems – GIS will also showcase its successful production-proven range of components – comprising software, electronics, and all key system components for no-flow, low-flow and controlled-flow recirculating ink delivery systems. All parts are extensible, enabling GIS to offer tailored solutions for industrial inkjet systems of any size. There will be an example of a working ink system on display, with a demonstration of the latest software monitoring tools. Jozef Vlaskamp, Senior Systems Engineer, will give a Tech Talk at the InPrint conference on Industrial Inkjet Ink Delivery Systems – Troubleshooting & Solutions on Tuesday 14th November at 14.30.

Source: Global Inkjet Systems (GIS)