EFI Connect 2018 to Feature Dedicated Educational Track for In-Plant Printing Professionals

FREMONT, California — November 13, 2017 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) today announced a new element to its annual Connect users’ group conference: a dedicated educational track for in-plant printing professionals. This new education track at Connect 2018 (Jan. 23-26 at Wynn Las Vegas) is designed for supervisors and managers in prepress, production, and color management at corporate, education, financial, and government in-plants, CRDs, and print centers.

“In-plant printing departments represent a large portion of EFI’s Fiery® digital front end user base and we approached the educational program of next year’s conference with a deliberate emphasis on providing those customers the relevant, targeted, in-depth information they need to make their production operations more efficient and more valuable to their parent organizations,” said John Henze, vice president, marketing, EFI Fiery.

Connect’s debut in-plant educational track consists of 12 highly targeted sessions delivered by EFI experts and panels of in-plant peers. This track is designed to specifically address key issues identified by the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) through its industry research, including the need to drive print volumes using variable data, web-to-print storefronts, production digital toner and wide format printing. Additional sessions address how to market in-plant capabilities to internal clients, implementing workflow automation, achieving higher digital color printing quality, and training to develop employees. Connect 2018 will also feature a dedicated networking event for in-plant attendees.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the in-plant community to EFI Connect 2018 and to enhancing their experience with this dedicated track,” Henze added. “We expect this to be a fixture in future EFI Connect conferences as we work to address the specific needs and concerns of this important industry segment.”

In addition to its extensive educational tracks, the conference will feature a wide variety of integrated hardware and software solutions with EFI product managers and developers on hand to answers customers’ most detailed questions. EFI Connect is an ideal venue for open dialogue and idea exchange, giving customers a valuable opportunity to participate in educational sessions, receive hands-on experience, discuss industry trends, network with peers, voice their opinions, and learn from others.

Posted November 13, 2017

Source: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)