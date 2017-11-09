A Big Success For The First European Machinery Roadshow In Columbia

FRANCE — November 9, 2016 — The first European roadshow of 14 textile machinery manufacturers took place on October 18 in Bogota and the following day in Medellin. With more than 100 Colombian textile producers attending, it exceeded the expectations of the organizers, the Belgian (SYMATEX), French (UCMTF), Spanish (AMTEX) and Swedish (TMAS) textile machinery associations.

The organizers were particularly thankful to ALCOTEX (the Colombian Association of Textile Techniques and Professionals and of Dressmaking) and ANDI (the Colombian association of entrepreneurs) which helped organize and promote the events.

Elias Junker, LAROCHE area sales manager, states: “Our strategy is to be our customers’ partners and not only machine suppliers, that’s why we need to meet them at the highest possible level, face to face. This enables us to understand their needs and offer them the best possible technologies and machines with which they will be able to design new products, open new markets in a very productive, reliable, cost effective and sustainable way. This roadshow has been very effective. We met long time customers and made new contacts. We will certainly meet again with the executives we have met, in international shows or on their own premises.”

The four associations are very satisfied with this result and will continue to explore the format and collaborate among the European Textile Machinery Associations to showcase the latest technology to different markets.

The following machinery manufacturers presented their knowhow and latest technologies:

BONAS (Belgium) Bonas, the jacquard brand within VANDEWIELE, produces state-of-the-art electronic jacquards for all kinds of fabric applications: terry toweling, furnishing fabrics, curtain fabrics, apparel. www.bonas.be

CANMARTEX (Spain) Electronic Jacquard circular. Single and double jersey. Since its constitution in 2002, Canmartex Catgrup has always sought an exclusive, differentiating space in the textile machinery industry. www.canmartex.com

The event format included a 15 minutes presentation by each machinery manufacturer. In parallel, a mini fair was held where they showed animated videos of their machinery running at client’s sites and showcased textile samples produced on their equipment. They wereavailable to develop business cases and personalized technological solutions.

DOLLFUS & MULLER (France) Dollfus & Muller founded in 1811 develops, manufactures and sells endless belts and felts for textile finishing machineries, net conveyors for various dryers among them printing dryers and thermobonding oven. www.dollfus-muller.com

ESCARRE (Spain) The most comprehensive solution to improve efficiency and productivity in the textile industry. Specialists in monitoring and control of dyeing and finishing since 1990. www.escarre.com

GOMPLAST (Spain) Gomplast S.A. (Barcelona 1958) engages exclusively in the coating of rollers with rubber, polyurethane and fluropolymers, supplying both original equipment manufacturers and the end consumers of the main industrial countries. www.gomplast.es

ICOMATEX (Spain) Icomatex is a family owned company located in Terrassa, just outside Barcelona, Spain. Founded in 1975, the company started out as a manufacturer of mainly dyeing and drying machinery. www.icomatex.com

INDUSTRIAL SAGARRA (Spain) Industrial Sagarra is a high-specialized company in manufacturing and distributing paper cores. Founded in 1965 has grown throughout the years reaching 70 employees and an annual income of 8M Euros. www.industrialsagarra.es

IRO (Sweden) Iro AB was founded in 1958 and has since then been active in yarn feeding business. IRO strengthened its leadership position by buying Roj Electrotex in 1992. www.iro.se

LAROCHE (France) As a pioneer in fiber processing machines, Laroche has been developing new solutions for almost 100 years. With integrated manufacturing, can supply lines for a wide range of industries. www.laroche.fr

SCHLUMBERGER (France) Manufacturer of textile machinery and complete fibre-to-yarn lines. Founded in 1810, N. Schlumberger is a member company of the NSC Group. www.nsc-schlumberger.fr

PETIT SPARE PARTS (France) Petit Spare Parts, the specialist partner for textile industries. Petit Spare Parts today is the specialized provider for textile industries. www.petitspareparts.com

PICANOL (Belgium) The Picanol Group is an international, customer-oriented group that specializes in the development, production and sale of weaving machines, engineered casting solutions and custom-made controllers. www.picanol.be

TACOME (Spain) Tacome S.A. present in the market for more than 40 years, is dedicated to the manufacturing of textile printing and finishing machinery. www.tacome.es

VAN DE WIELE (Belgium) Vandewiele develops, builds, assembles and installs carpet and velvet weaving machines, weaving machines for technical fabrics, extrusion lines, heatsetting, jacquard machines and finishing lines. www.vandewiele.com

Posted November 9, 2016

Source: French Association of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (UCMTF)