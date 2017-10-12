TRSA Launches Hygienically Clean Healthcare China Certification 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — October 12, 2017 — TRSA, the global association for the linen, uniform and facility services industry, launched the Hygienically Clean Healthcare China certification in Shanghai earlier this month.

The Chinese version of Hygienically Clean is based on emerging Chinese healthcare laundry guidelines and TRSA’s Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification program, which reflects a laundry’s commitment to best management practices (BMPs) and compliance in processing healthcare linens and garments. Hygienically Clean includes third-party inspection of critical control points and measures the laundry’s capability to produce hygienically clean textiles with ongoing microbial testing.

TRSA Chairman David Potack, Unitex; Director of Industry Affairs Bill Mann and President and CEO Joseph Ricci attended the China Healthcare Laundry Association Conference to launch the program. The organizations also discussed forging a more cooperative relationship including TRSA membership, translation of healthcare-related resources, and industry benchmarking.

Potack presented the development, implementation and growth of Hygienically Clean Healthcare to the nearly 200 Chinese owner/operators attending the conference.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with the China Healthcare Laundry Association to develop Hygienically Clean Healthcare China,” Potack said. “TRSA and the China Healthcare Laundry Association will appoint a joint task force to review and develop a Chinese standard that ensures laundries’ compliance with emerging regional guidelines while implementing proven, measureable processes based on quality assurance (QA) documentation, training and independent inspection and testing protocols that align with TRSA’s Hygienically Clean Healthcare.”

Laundries are certified Hygienically Clean only after complying with performance specifications established by the recommended best practices of several global organizations:

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI)

European Standard (EN 14065) Laundry Processed Textiles – Biocontamination Control System

German RAL-GZ 992/2 – Quality Hygiene Certificate for Healthcare Linen

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Joint Commission (TJC) – Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Source: TRSA