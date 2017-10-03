SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG Attended Irantex In Tehran, Iran And CAITME In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

HORGEN, Switzerland — October 3, 2017 — Only a couple of days lay between the two exhibitions in Iran and Uzbekistan. However, both shows are important for their region and therefore SSM was pleased to present their products on both fairs.

In Tehran, SSM joined the booth of the Swiss Textile Machinery association (Swissmem). Together with other high quality textile machine producers from Switzerland, the local industry could profit from their experience and services. SSM, known as innovative leader in yarn processing and winding – Swiss developer, leader and inventor of the electronic yarn traverse system, impressed their visitors with a wide range of solutions and applications.

For CAITME, Textima (SSM representative for Uzbekistan) was the host. The 11th edition of the exhibition was well visited. The visitors had been keen about the latest technology from SSM.

A detailed overview about SSM machinery and supported applications of the textile process chain can be found under Winding Solutions at www.ssm.ch

SSM would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody that visited the booth and looks forward to future partnerships and collaborations.

Posted October 3, 2017

Source: SSM