Microban Significantly Expands European Presence, Global Footprint With New Distributor Agreement With Tanatex Chemicals

EDE, The Netherlands — October 25, 2017 — Microban® International, Ltd., the global leader in textile odor control and prevention, agreed on a distributor partnership with textile chemical solutions provider, TANATEX Chemicals B.V. Through the partnership, TANATEX will distribute Microban’s entire range of odor control chemistries, including the AEGIS® product line, into Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Applications will include functional odor control finishes for textiles – apparel, footwear and home – as well as built-in protection for technical textiles.

The partnership between high-profile textile industry leaders, benefits brands and manufacturers globally, making the best technologies more readily available and offering regional support for faster project turnaround times. It also represents a key first for each organization: It makes Microban’s entire textile product line available for the first time ever in Europe, and it is the first time TANATEX includes antimicrobial solutions for odor control to its impressive portfolio of textile processing products and services.

“Expanding the ability to reach brands and manufacturers in Europe is a major area of strategic focus for Microban,” said Pablo Perella-Berdun, President, Microban International. “This partnership with TANATEX, one of the world’s most well-respected and connected textile chemical solutions providers, is a natural step in our plan. Microban chose to partner with TANATEX based on their highly recognized technical expertise and customer focus to mills that service major apparel, footwear, home, healthcare and technical brands. “

“This deal brings together two of the top names in the textile industry to deliver stellar products and service to a broad range of global companies, brands and mills,” noted TANATEX Chemicals Chief Executive Officer, Marco de Koning. “TANATEX and Microban share a commitment to science and consumer driven innovation and quality, and we believe this partnership and the joint outreach that will go along with it will have a profoundly positive impact, not only on the industry, but on the consumer market as well.”

The partnership will offer much-desired product choice and the latest in technological innovations, including BPR-compliant technologies. Together, TANATEX and Microban will deliver solutions that fit seamlessly into brand and manufacturing processes.

Posted October 25, 2017

Source: Microban® International, Ltd.