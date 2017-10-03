MagnaColours® Welcome New Apprentices

BARNSLEY, England — October 3, 2017 — Leading manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® have welcomed two apprentices to their team at the MagnaLab. The new apprentices will work full time at Magna’s Barnsley-based facility, as well as receiving associated structured study, providing them with a mix of hands on experience, and supporting education and guidance.

The apprentices will receive the necessary education and experience with Magna’s trained experts, gaining valuable hands-on experience and insight into the industry and its various processes within a lab environment. They can expect to learn new techniques, how to use different equipment, with support from experienced industry experts. This will also be reinforced by structured study and learning reviews, run by the apprenticeship body, providing a more varied and versatile learning experience.

Helen Parry, Managing Director of MagnaColours® said: “We’re so pleased to be bringing two apprentices on board, Sophie and Sam will be a really welcome addition to the team. As someone who has been in the industry for a number of years, I understand how vital gaining this kind of valuable experience is. Our industry can be a complex one, so the experience they get here will be a great starting point for them, and we can’t wait to pass on our knowledge, experience and expertise.”

“At Magna, we place great importance on education, whether that’s educating people on the benefits of water-based inks, rather than chemically harmful ones, or teaching screen-printers about how to get the best results from our products. We want the bright new talent coming into our industry to be nurtured, and as a company which is leading innovation, it’s always valuable to meet new people and discuss and generate new ideas.”

Earlier this year, in order to help screen-printers to get the best out of the Magna product range, Magna launched their own education programme, MagnaAcademy. Magna want to show that printers can get the same or better-quality results from using water-based inks, something they’re achieving through education of the industry.

Posted October 3, 2017

Source: MagnaColours®