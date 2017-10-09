Kornit Digital To Showcase Latest Technology, Neon Inks And Web-To-Print Solution At SGIA New Orleans

ROSH-HA’AYIN, Israel — October 9, 2017 — Kornit Digital, a global market leader in digital textile printing technology, has announced details of the company’s participation in the upcoming SGIA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 10-12.

At booth #1617, Kornit will show a variety of systems and solutions for both direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing. The Allegro direct-to-fabric printer will, for the first time, print using neon inks, enabling new and creative applications. As part of Kornit’s ambition to provide customers a seamless end-to-end workflow experience, the company will set up a garment decoration factory where visitors can design their individual shirts and have them produced live during the show. This solution is based on Kornit’s collaboration with market leader Custom Gateway. In addition, visitors can experience live demos of the heavy-duty direct-to-garment printing system Avalanche 1000 R-Series and the Kornit Vulcan, a digital alternative to screen printing. The Vulcan is the winner of the SGIA’s prestigious 2017 Product of the Year Award, in the category “Direct-to-garment printers (Color Shirt – Not White)”. Kornit’s partner Hirsch will display a Storm Hexa at booth #1977.

Shai Terem, President of Kornit Digital North America, comments: “For almost 15 years, Kornit keeps pushing the boundaries of digital textile printing. Our latest innovations will help screen printers, textile printers and garment decorators to come up with new applications and secure healthy margins.”

Allegro’s new colors

The new neon inks – pink and yellow – extend the Allegro’s color gamut by brighter colors and new shades while ensuring excellent color fastness. This will help Allegro users to penetrate new market segments and to increase system utilization, for example in fashion, sportswear and children’s wear. Existing Allegro customers can move to the new inks which are field upgradeable.

The Kornit Allegro is the only true digital solution for direct-to-fabric textile printing which eliminates the need for pre and post-treatment for multiple fabrics, all within a seven meters integrated production line. The system is 70.8” / 1.80m wide, and is based on Kornit’s NeoPigmentTM printing technology, which supports high quality printing on both natural, man-made and synthetic fabrics. The Kornit Allegro can be located anywhere without environmental constraints, designed to support ultra-short up to medium-length runs. It offers amazing print quality, a vivid and wide color gamut, excellent color fastness and hand feel, a fully sustainable and safe process, and is OekoTex 100 certified.

The Kornit Avalanche 1000 R-Series

Designed for the mass production of garments, Kornit’s Avalanche 1000 R-Series has dual pallet industrial production capability, and is a very robust platform designed for heavy duty use. Thanks to a unique and patented double bridge architecture, the white and the color print phases can happen in parallel, for optimized and unique dark garment efficiency. The system generates very high speeds and excellent print quality. It prints up to 220 light and 160 dark garments per hour. The Avalanche 1000 R-Series is perfectly suited to be used all day, every day and for all volumes. It is equipped with a recirculating ink system. This technology, which Kornit also uses in the Storm series, the Allegro and the Vulcan, optimizes print quality, reliability and ink efficiency of the new Avalanches. As a result, users of the Avalanche R-Series benefit from up to 20% ink savings and faster system availability after the start-up process.

The Kornit Vulcan

Kornit’s Vulcan – commercially available since beginning of 2017 – is a digital alternative to screen printing machines. This heavy-duty production system is targeted to screen printers producing collections and short runs for retailers and promotional purposes. The Vulcan offers the lowest cost per print for run lengths between 50 and 500 garments. Unlike Kornit’s traditional direct-to-garment printing systems, the Vulcan sports a conveyor system for the printed pallets with pre-treatment, white and CMYKRG printing happening in sequence. The Vulcan prints up to 250 garments per hour, both on dark and light garments.

Custom Gateway partnership

As part of Kornit’s ongoing effort to surround its production technology with an ecosystem of workflow and mass customization solutions, the company has initiated a collaboration with Custom Gateway, a leading solution provider for advanced web-to-print businesses enabling personalized, customized and print-on-demand products with a full production workflow solution.

The outcome of this partnership is an end-to-end web-to-print and fulfillment solution, combining Kornit’s one-step printing process with a complete workflow including a web shop, order management and automated production.

Posted October 9, 2017

Source: Kornit Digital