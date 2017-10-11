Klopman Strengthens Its Presence In The South Korean Market For Workwear Fabric Through An Exclusive Partnership With Taihan Textile Co. Ltd

FROSINONE — October 11,2017 — Klopman, Europe’s leading manufacturer in the production of technical fabrics for workwear and Taihan Textile Co. LTD, one of the most important textile producers in South Korea, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at a more effective penetration of the Asian market, and South Korea particularly.

Taihan Textile Co., established more than 50 years ago and listed on the Seoul stock exchange, will be Klopman’s exclusive distributor in Korea for protectivewear fabrics, the flagship range of Klopman’s portfolio. This partnership will also target expansion into other countries in the coming years, including China, Japan and the rest of Asia. The quality of Klopman products, along with Taihan Textile’s knowledge of the South Korean market are the primary strengths of a partnership aiming to offer high-tech products and satisfy all customers’ needs.

“The alliance with a firm of such great tradition and quality as Taihan is a fundamental step in the strategy of strengthening Klopman in the Asian markets. As our company is strongly directed towards export, we believe that the right partnerships in other countries can enable rapid business expansion,” said Alfonso Marra, Klopman CEO. “South Korea is a very interesting market because of its many industries and services demanding workwear fabrics with the high performance and protective standards required in western countries. Klopman can meet these demands completely. Our wide range of products and our comprehensive certifications allow us to effectively meet the challenges in any country; we look forward to introducing our portfolio in other Asian countries with the invaluable expertise of our new partner.”

Posted October 11,2017

Source: Klopman