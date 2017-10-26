Huntsman Textile Effects Solves Storage Yellowing With STABILON® NPY

SINGAPORE — October 26, 2017 — Huntsman Textile Effects has introduced the industry’s best-performing protective agent against phenolic yellowing: STABILON® NPY. It helps mills protect product quality and avoid costly recalls by ensuring that lingerie, swimwear, underwear and other polyamide garments in whites and pale shades will not yellow during storage or transit.

Pale and full white polyamide fabrics are prone to unsightly yellowing when they come into contact with phenolic antioxidants, which are frequently encountered during textile processing and commonly present in packaging materials. STABILON® NPY protective agents prevent such yellowing by blocking the free amino end-groups of polyamide fibers.

“With STABILON® NPY protective agent, brands, retailers and mills now have an upgraded offering to conventional products in the market that prevent costly storage yellowing on high-performance polyamides. This new technology from Huntsman delivers superior protection at a previously unattainable cost-performance ratio, while also meeting stringent environmental standards,” said Lee Howarth, Global Marketing Manager, Huntsman Textile Effects.

Designed to help mills enhance quality and profitability, STABILON® NPY protective agents are easy to use and highly effective at low concentrations. It will not foam and is suitable for all exhaustion machines and processes, withstanding severe, high temperature processing conditions such as moulding. It delivers a silky-smooth handle and does not impair light fastness.

STABILON® NPY protective agents comply with the requirements of bluesign®, the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Roadmap and the Restricted Substances Lists of the world’s most exacting global brands. Polyamide fabrics treated with STABILON® NPY protective agents are suitable for OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, earning the Confidence in Textiles label.

Posted October 26, 2017

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects