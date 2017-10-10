Green Light For A+A 2017: Sympatex And Diadora Utility To Present Their First Partner Products For Occupational Safety

MUNICH/UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — October 10, 2017 — Sympatex Technologies and Diadora Utility will present their first partner products at the A+A international occupational safety trade fair taking place in Düsseldorf from 17 to 20 October 2017. The first model series will be launched in the (occupational) safety shoes segment as the beginning of the cooperation with Diadory, the Italian shoe brand. The first occupational safety boots with the 100-percent waterproof and windproof as well as optimally breathable “guaranteed green” Sympatex membrane will be presented at the Sympatex booth (hall 11 booth A22).

Innovative Moisture-Tech® shoe technology by Sympatex

The new Italian shoe partner decided to use Moisture-Tech® by Sympatex right from the beginning of the cooperation with Sympatex. The highly functional shoe technology ensures optimal micro-climate and is in particular suitable for safety shoes. The extremely absorbent material guarantees that moisture is quickly wicked away from the foot. Due to the outward suction effect, it cannot reenter the inner lining offering the following benefits: high wear comfort and dry feet for maximum performance in all weathers.

Source: Sympatex Technologies