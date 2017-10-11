German Machinery Meets US Textile, Nonwoven & Carpet Industry – Major American Companies Already Registered For The Event

FRANKFURT / CHARLOTTE, NC — October 11, 2017 — VDMA, the German textile machinery association is promoting its big event scheduled for November 6 in Charlotte, NC.

The B2B forum and conference themed “German Technology Meets US Textile” attracts leading American companies. Renowned enterprises of the textile, nonwovens, carpet and composite sectors such as National Spinning Co., Milliken & Company, Vita Nonwovens, Mohawk Industries and JPS Composite Materials among others already registered for the event. Link to all participating companies.

For the conference taking place at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, three parallel sessions are scheduled: Textile machinery and components for the …

fiber and yarn industry.

nonwovens and technical textiles industry.

apparel, home textile & carpet industry.

Link to the program: www.germantech-ustextile.de/program.html

The sessions will feature application-oriented technology presentations from the following 25 VDMA member companies:

Monforts Textilmaschinen

ANDRITZ Kuesters

Autefa Solutions

Brueckner Textile Technologies

DILO Systems + TEMAFA

Lindauer DORNIER

Erhardt+Leimer

GROZ-BECKERT

Interspare

KÖRTING HANNOVER

MAHLO

Karl Mayer

Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

PLEVA

Reseda Binder

Georg Sahm

Saurer Components (Saurer Temco)

Sedo Treepoint

Textechno Herbert Stein

Thies, Truetzschler

Welker Vakuum

Oerlikon Textile (Barmag and Neumag)

The event is free of charge and will include a conference dinner for networking in a relaxed atmosphere.

Interested decision makers (eg. Technical Management, Production Managers, Quality and Maintenance Managers, Mill Owners) from the industries along the entire textile chain are requested to register under this link: www.germantech-ustextile.de

Posted October 11, 2017

Source: VDMA, the German Textile Machinery Association