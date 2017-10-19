Dupont, INVISTA And Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Showcase Latest Generation Of Durable Plant-Based Textile Solutions At A+A

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 19, 2017 — DuPont™ Sorona®, INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand, and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products will be giving workwear brands a sneak peek of new developmental fabrics in the next chapter of a series of more innovative, enhanced sustainable textile solutions for workwear and outdoor wear at the A+A Show, Hall 9/E39, October 17-20, 2017, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Now, designers of apparel, footwear and gear will have even more options when looking for built-to-last durable fabrics that incorporate high performance materials across multiple layers.

INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products have been collaborating throughout the year to create next-generation eco-efficient textile solutions. The series combines long-lasting abrasion resistance and bio-based Susterra® propanediol coatings and membranes, inspiring consumers to embrace the CORDURA® brand ethos that Sustainability Begins With Products That Last™. At A+A, the brands will unveil an innovative new softshell fabric development integrating DuPont™ Sorona® bio-based, high-performance fiber technology.

“As the CORDURA® brand celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017, it’s been the perfect time to reflect on five decades of cutting-edge durable fabric technology and collaborate with some very special partners,” said Cindy McNaull, CORDURA® brand and global marketing director. “Working with the talented teams at DuPont Industrial Biosciences and DuPont Tate & Lyle to help define the durable, eco-efficient solutions of tomorrow with our latest CORDURA® + Susterra® + Sorona® soft shell technology has been an amazing opportunity to bring together the rich heritage we all share and is certainly one of the highlights of our 50 x 50 ‘heritage meets innovation’ anniversary journey.”

Since the early 1900s, DuPont has been revolutionizing the world of fiber and polymers. From the first plastic-coated fabrics developed in the 1910s to groundbreaking fibers like rayon, and nylon 6,6, neoprene rubber fabric, and more, DuPont has spent over a century creating textile products that transform the way we live and work. With this latest collaboration, the DuPont™ Sorona® brand, the DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Susterra® brand and INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand usher in the next chapter in textile innovation, combining long-lasting durability and bio-based, performance technologies.

“After decades of research and asking the right questions, DuPont scientists discovered a way to produce bio-based 1,3 propanediol – a building block with endlessly versatile potential,” explains Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “It is this building block that was created using modern biotechnology that powers both the Sorona® and Susterra® brand solutions and enables high-performance, renewable, plant-based fibers, coatings and membranes.”

“Together, we are creating a legacy of innovative, eco-efficient textile solutions. DuPont™ Sorona® fibers will be an excellent addition to the ‘CORDURA® + Susterra®’ collaboration” states Renee Henze, global marketing director, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “Sorona® fibers define softness, with exceptional resilience and is built on the same bio-based science as Susterra® propanediol making it a natural extension.”

To help make this idea a reality, the brands engaged authorized apparel fabric mill, Everest, to develop this durable bio-based CORDURA® fabric soft-shell solution. Everest’s soft-shell laminate features a durable CORDURA® Naturalle™ fabric on the outer face, a middle layer polyurethane bio-based membrane containing more than 25 percent renewable sourced materials by weight and a soft fleece backing. The integration of the lightweight Sorona® fiber-based fleece helps provide cozy warmth and soft hand feel for day-in, day-out comfort. The result is a fabric engineered to help keep you comfortable through all of life’s durable adventures with eco-efficiency in mind.

Posted October 19, 2017

Source: DuPont Industrial Biosciences