DuPont Advanced Printing Highlights Additions to Ink Portfolio at SGIA

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 10, 2017 – DuPont Advanced Printing will highlight new additions to its innovative digital ink offerings this week during the SGIA show in New Orleans, Louisiana, from October 10-12, 2017.

At the show, DuPont will showcase its recently launched DuPont™ Artistri® Xite S2500 (medium viscosity) and S3500 (high viscosity) dye sublimation inks. Backed by more than 25 years of digital inkjet manufacturing and technical support, the innovative inks are now available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and printers. They offer superior product consistency, jetting reliability and color print performance for printing on polyester textile substrates.

“We are happy to offer dye sublimation inks for a wide range of viscosities. This allows printers to enjoy the benefits of the strong black and vibrant colors that the Artistri brand offers regardless of what printhead they use,” said Sam Ponzo, regional director – Americas, DuPont Advanced Printing.

In 2016, DuPont Advanced Printing announced the launch of improved DuPont Artistri inks that will deliver brighter colors, shorter production cycles and higher production throughput for direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll digital printing.

Posted October 10, 2017

Source: DuPont Advanced Printing (DuPont)