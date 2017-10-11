Datatex Makes Strategic Expansion Into Asia Pacific

ZUG, Switzerland — October 11, 2017 — The Asia Pacific region has long been pivotal in the Apparel and Textile value chain. Datatex Global is proud to announce the opening of our Indian subsidiary, Datatex India. Demonstrating a commitment to the increasingly interconnected global business ecosystem, it became apparent that expanding with a physical presence in India was the next step in servicing our many existing clients and providing a competency center for partners with Asia Pacific operations.

The scope of Datatex India will be to service our rapidly expanding base of clients on the Indian subcontinent along with providing a support hub for the Asian Partner Community. Additionally, Datatex India will provide momentum to development and support of the NOW ERP offering. The local Indian office will launch with a team of 40 consultants all of whom are highly trained on the entire Datatex solution stack and technology platform. “We are very excited to extend our operations into India but what makes this move especially intriguing is the addition of highly skilled consultants to our core teams. Adding these consultants, all of whom are experienced in best practices for our industry and our products gives us the capability to expand globally with agility” said Ronnie Hagin the CEO of Datatex.

Datatex India started operations in July of this year and is instrumental in the development of future industry offerings.

