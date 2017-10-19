Cone Denim White Oak Plant To Close; Greensboro Provides Support For International Textile Group’s Displaced Employees

GREENSBORO, NC — 10/18/2017 — With the announcement on Wednesday, October 18 that International Textile Group, Inc. (ITG) will shut down operations at the Cone Denim White Oak Plant later this year, the City of Greensboro extends its continued support for ITG and its employees.

“We are saddened by today’s announcement. The City of Greensboro is committed to helping these employees and their families plan for their futures with the resources available at Guilford County Workforce Development,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “This loss is regrettable, as Cone Denim has long been an important part of our City’s history and heritage. That will not change, especially as International Textile Group will retain its headquarters, community involvement, product development and other corporate and division activities in Greensboro. We remain optimistic about Greensboro’s employment prospects, as we chart an aggressive path toward new economic development with our regional partners.”

Guilford County Workforce Development offers a depth of resources to job seekers, including workshops, networking, job fairs, and training.

Source: The City of Greensboro North Carolina