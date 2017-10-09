At SGIA Expo 2017, Aurora To Introduce Expressions Décor, The Latest Addition To Their Acclaimed Expressions Canvas Line

YORKVILLE, Illinois — October 9, 2017 — Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. (Aurora) will introduce their exciting new Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor Canvas at SGIA Expo 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Made in North America but available now to global markets, Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor Canvas is a lightweight, 100% polyester, high-output canvas that utilizes Expression’s proprietary, enhanced acrylic coating for excellent ink coverage. It’s the perfect medium for print reproductions sold through mid-range retailer, and used in mid-range hotel chains and office settings.

Although a lightweight, high-output canvas, color output has not been sacrificed. In fact, Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor Canvas has been engineered to deliver a wide color gamut and vibrant, eye-popping color combined with a much higher level of consistent print-ability than comparable canvas print products.

Manufactured on state-of-the-art equipment with state-of-the-art technology in Yorkville, Illinois, USA, Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor Canvas competes with inexpensive commodity canvas products. But with Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor, printers do not have to sacrifice print quality, or print output, or worry about costly coating inconsistencies.

Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor Canvas is the latest addition to Aurora’s acclaimed Expressions Canvas line, which includes the full range of gloss levels. Designed to meet the majority of the canvas market’s printing needs, the Expressions Canvas Line includes: Expressions Matte, Expressions Satin, Expressions Semi-Gloss, Expressions Gloss and now Expressions Semi-Gloss Décor.

Treated with a new proprietary coating developed by the Research and Development team at Aurora, Expressions has been engineered to maximize print output and throughput with today’s newest digital printing equipment.

Expressions is also cross-compatible with the latest generation of latex, solvent/eco-solvent and UV printers without sacrificing quality or productivity. In addition, independent testing confirms that Expressions has the industry’s leading print output with regard to outstanding color reproduction and broadest color gamut.

Ample inventories of the full Expressions Canvas line are now in stock and profiling for HP Latex (300 and 3000 Series) printers and Epson SureColor printers is complete. Free, downloadable online profiles for HP Latex (300 and 3000 Series) printers and Epson SureColor printers are available for Expressions through the Aurora website.

The entire line is in stock through Aurora’s Yorkville, Illinois, USA, warehouse in widths up to 122” in standard roll lengths of 50 yards. Produced in the United States, and customized roll widths and roll lengths are available on demand.

Posted October 9, 2017

Source: Aurora