UltraTech Wins Innovation Award For Superhydrophobic Fabric Protection Product

JACKSONVILLE, FL — October 3, 2017 — UltraTech International, Inc., an innovation company that brings new technologies to market, received an IFF Innovation Award for its product, EverShield, at this year’s Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) trade show in New Orleans.

EverShield is a Durable Omni Repellant (DOR) that deflects water, food, oil, and so much more. DORs have evolved from DWRs because DWR fabrics can only repel water. The fabric protection establishes a polymer coating that encases each fiber of the material, significantly increasing durability through a complex, protective matrix. The coating that is created maintains performance levels of long chain fluorocarbons while utilizing more acceptable six-carbon fluoropolymers.

EverShield uses an environmentally-friendly formula using C6 chemistry and it is also water-based with no VOCs. Unlike some DWRs, EverShield treated fabrics can be washed at standard temperatures. No super-heated wash or drying cycles are needed to maintain superhydrophobic or oleophobic properties. Cooler water and cooler dryers means less energy consumption and lower operating costs.

EverShield outperforms DWRs by repelling water in addition to oils, food products, mud, concrete, ice and other aqueous solutions.

The IFF Innovation Award encourages companies around the globe to weave tomorrow’s ideas into the fabrics of today. The purpose of the award is to inspire companies from all over the world to not only come up with great ideas, but make them happen. Winners were chosen by a jury of experts who serve in the specialty fabrics industry.

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world’s finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and the company now features a product line that consists of over 350 unique products.

Focusing intensely on meeting customer needs in an innovative and cost‐effective manner, the company has introduced an average of 20 new products each year. UltraTech’s design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response.

Posted October 3, 2017

Source: UltraTech International, Inc