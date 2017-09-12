White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $20 Million Factoring Facility To Luxury Goods Distributor

NEW YORK CITY — September 12, 2017 — White Oak Commercial Finance LLC (WOCF) announced today that it has provided a $20 million dollar factoring facility to a distributor of luxury and branded apparel, accessories, handbags and watches. The proceeds will provide working capital to purchase inventory, manage account payables, and repay existing debt.

“White Oak Commercial Finance has a deep history in retail financing, having provided designers, importers and manufacturers of retail goods with access to growth and working capital for nearly 30 years,” said Robert Grbic, president and CEO, WOCF. “With strong historical profits and seasoned management team, this luxury goods distributor is an ideal company to finance.”

White Oak Commercial Finance, formerly Capital Business Credit, was acquired by White Oak Global Advisors LLC on behalf of its institutional clients in late 2016. Today WOCF has over $300 million of assets deployed with office locations in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

