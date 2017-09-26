TRSA’s Healthcare Conference To Feature Exchange Meetings With Associates

ALEXANDRIA, Va.— September 26, 2017 — TRSA’s Nov. 15-16 Healthcare Conference in Salt Lake City will reprise the Exchange between linen, uniform and facility services operators and TRSA member associate supplier partners. Introduced at the 2016 TRSA Annual Conference, the Exchange consists of scheduled one-on-one interactions that enable you to learn about products and services you are most interested in.

The Exchange facilitates constructive, focused problem-and-solution discussions. Instead of wandering through table-top displays, you coordinate private meetings: up to eight 15-minute sessions, each with a different associate. You share your pressing challenges and learn about associates’ latest product innovations and custom solutions. Participating in at least six such meetings generates a $500 rebate from the operator registration fee.

Comparing the 2016 Exchange to table-top exhibits, Noel Richardson, president, Shasta Linen Supply, Sacramento, Calif., commented, “I gained a lot more information and came away with some good ideas I could take back and think about,” perhaps increasing the likelihood that she would implement a new tactic or try a new product.

Exchange interactions, Richardson observed, make for “a better connection” between operators and associates than conversations at exhibits, establishing better boundaries for follow-up contacts. Rather than simply recounting that operators visited associates’ displays, subsequent discussions (in-person or by phone or internet) can continue exploring ideas shared at the Exchange.

Four 15-minute slots for Exchange meetings will start the agenda each day at the conference. On the first morning (Wednesday, Nov. 15), the Exchange precedes the keynote presentation by J.D. Kleinke, a medical economist, author and entrepreneur. He’ll forecast the impact on laundering from continuing upheaval in the U.S. health insurance market. Kleinke has authored several books, including Oxymorons: The Myth of a U.S. Healthcare System and Bleeding Edge: The Business of Health Care in the New Century.

Presentations and panel discussions continue all day Wednesday and early Thursday afternoon. Topics include:

Data-Driven Linen Distribution

Healthcare Textiles’ Sustainability Quantified

Improving Lift, Positioner Safety

International Healthcare Market Trends

Securing Funds for Growth

A networking reception is set for late afternoon/early evening on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the Exchange precedes a tour of the nearby NOVO Health Services surgical laundry facility. This 28,000-square-foot FDA-regulated Class II Medical Device facility processes 6,200 pounds per day, employing 60. Observation of the packroom (steam sterilization of reusable medical packs) is included.

Source: TRSA