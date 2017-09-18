Standard Textile Provides Necessities To Hurricane Victims

CINCINNATI — September 18, 2017 — With a longstanding history of helping organizations in need, Standard Textile, a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textiles industry, has contributed critical items of need to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims with separate donations to both the American Red Cross, Matthew 25: Ministries, and the Texas Diaper Bank.

With its longstanding commitment to servicing the community at a grassroots level, Standard Textile has made significant donations to help shelters and individuals with a variety of products from sheets and towels to incontinence pads and diapers.

“When national disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma strike, it’s crucial to understand the urgency of need for basic necessities,” said Gary Heiman, President and CEO of Standard Textile. “At Standard Textile, we react preemptively, and we fulfill the needs of items that are often overlooked, like towels and incontinence products.”

As Disaster Responder Program Members for the Red Cross, Standard Textile donated towels to shelters for the victims of the devastating floods onset by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and parts of Louisiana.

When disaster strikes and survivors seek refuge in Red Cross shelters, a towel may be one of their first possessions following displacement from their homes. A clean towel and basic toiletries go a long way for everyone. In response to a low level of towel stock, last month Standard Textile increased the Red Cross’ towel inventory tenfold to furnish 40 pre-stocked shelter trailers in preparation for disaster relief wherever it may occur. The trailers were created by the Red Cross this summer in anticipation of hurricane season.

Standard Textile had the opportunity to act proactively by helping the Red Cross prepare for disaster relief and coincidentally, supplied their depot in Texas with two container loads of towels at the beginning of August, just weeks before Harvey formed off the coast of Texas.

Standard Textile also provided a significant donation of towels, sheets, blankets, and apparel for the relief efforts of Matthew 25: Ministries, an organization that accepts monetary donations and product donations of misprinted, slightly damaged, over-stocked or gently used supplies from corporations, organizations and individuals nationwide to provide relief for the needy around the globe.

Additionally, Standard Textile donated diapers and incontinence products for infants and disabled adults misplaced by the hurricane to the Texas Diaper Bank, which aims to meet the basic needs of vulnerable babies, children with disabilities, and seniors.

Standard Textile has a longstanding reputation for giving back on both a local and national level. The company supports a number of organizations, including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati Foundation, Boatsie’s Boxes, the United Way, and the American Red Cross.

“At Standard Textile, we emphasize the importance of helping communities, from foundations in the Cincinnati area to relief organizations nationwide,” said Heiman. “As a company, our mission is to provide comfort and quality to all who use our products, and we extend that value to assisting individuals in need.”

Heiman’s dedication to corporate giving has been recognized by The American Heart Association and Ernst & Young, among other organizations.

Posted September 18, 2017

Source: Standard Textile