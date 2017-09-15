SPGPrints Presents The Flexibility And Quality Of Its PIKE® And JAVELIN® Digital Textile Printers At 2017 SGIA Expo

BOXMEER, Netherlands — September 15, 2017 — SPGPrints will be presenting its comprehensive range of digital technologies and inks for textile printing at its booth (1653) at 2017 SGIA Expo, 10-12 October, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans.

Featured will be SPGPrints’ two leading digital textile printers, the PIKE® and the JAVELIN®. The JAVELIN is a multi-pass scanning head printer, available in print widths of 1850mm and 3200mm. It has an output of up to 367 linear meters per hour and offers an annual capacity of up to 2 million linear meters.

The PIKE printer is the ideal solution when a higher annual capacity is needed. PIKE is a single-pass, 1850mm-wide printer, operating at speeds of up to 40 linear meters per minute. Both JAVELIN and PIKE facilitate fast responsiveness when meeting demands for both short and longer production runs. Both printers use SPGPrints’ unique Archer® technology that is capable of firing variable drops (2-10pL) up to 4mm on to the substrate using Fujifilm Dimatix Samba print heads. This enables a very wide range of materials to be printed with the assurance of accurate fine lines, solid blotches, crisp geometrics and micro-florals. The variable drops mean that a wider color gamut can be achieved with a standard color set than with the high-definition gamut of other suppliers. The technology, with its higher color density, also contributes to higher ink yields, and thus lower ink consumption and better cost-efficiency.

PIKE and JAVELIN use tailor-made reactive inks, developed and manufactured by SPGPrints. Acid, sublimation and disperse inks are under development and will be released in the coming months. This enables use of these printers for fast-fashions, limited editions, couture fashion, swimwear, sportswear, and interior decor applications like bedding, curtains and soft furnishing, as well as soft-signage.

SPGPrints also makes a range of digital inks, including sublimation inks, for printers with Kyocera print heads. SPGPrints Nebula inks, developed to meet all Kyocera requirements, and manufactured at SPGPrints’ recently expanded 1000m2 ink facility in Boxmeer, deliver a high level of color quality, reliability and runnability to ensure optimal performance and uptime.

A global market leader and digital pioneer

SPGPrints introduced the first digital textile printer in 1986 and is in its fourth decade of innovation and production. SPGPrints printers and inks are designed to work as an end-to-end system. From software and ink, through to drying, each stage integrates with the whole to bring customers reliability, print quality and production efficiency.

SPGPrints America, Inc., is one of a global network of SPGPrints companies based in regional markets to ensure high levels of service, fast deliveries of consumables and timely support. Local market knowledge means that the company is able to provide consultancy services for specific applications, and advise on market strategy and supply chain management.

“Digital textile printing is a major challenge for many textile printers,” said Sangeeta Sachdev, managing director, SPGPrints America. “We are able to help printers and their customers understand the implications of the digital proposition and its benefits, to help them make the right investment decisions. Along with the demands of fast-fashion come the issues of streamlined logistics, just-in-time deliveries and profitability. With its global and local understanding of the world of textile printing, SPGPrints is ideally positioned to help customers make the move into digital production.

“At the same time, SPGPrints provides digital imaging solutions for screen printers, as well as a comprehensive range of screens to meet today’s demands for detail, durability and sustainability,” Sangeeta Sachdev concluded. “Information on all these products and services can be found on our 2017 SGIA Expo booth.”

Posted September 15, 2017

Source: SPGPrints