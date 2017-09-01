SDL Atlas Names Vebotech GmbH As Sales Representatives For Germany And Switzerland

ROCK HILL, S.C. — September 1, 2017 — SDL Atlas, a global leader in textile testing solutions, is pleased to announce that Vebotech GmbH is now the exclusive distributor for SDL Atlas in Germany and Switzerland. They will provide expert support for all SDL Atlas customers in their territory for instruments, equipment, calibrations, and test materials.

Vebotech, with headquarters in Mönchengladbach, Germany, was founded by the father and son team of Walter and Stefan Veldboer. Between them, they have over 40 years of experience with textile testing equipment and textile industry in Europe and will be bringing that expertise to their partnership with SDL Atlas.

“We are pleased that Vebotech will be joining with us,” said Rick Stanford, SDL Atlas General Manager. “We have every confidence that they will provide our current and new customers outstanding support and look forward to our future together.”

