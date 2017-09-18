RISE® Conference Connects Product Developers With Emerging Technologies And Stimulates Future Business Ideas

CARY, NC — September 18, 2017 — Technology scouts and product developers attending INDA’s seventh edition conference on Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics (RISE®) left fortified with the valuable solutions, new ideas and connections they discovered at the recently concluded Sept. 12-14 event in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

The conference attracted just over 140 technical professionals to connect with, and learn from industry experts, scientists and R&D specialists on leading-edge topics in future manufacturing, moisture management, 3-D nonwoven structures, wetlaid nonwovens, advanced materials, biomaterials, machinery, corporate R&D hurdles and other topics with the potential to change the future of nonwovens and engineered fabrics.

“I found the content of the 2017 RISE conference to be stimulating in terms of innovative ideas for future business opportunities. Whether you were looking for high-tech materials, such as programmable fabrics or potential sustainable solutions to meet customer needs and organizational targets – RISE offered new thinking,” said Russ Johnson, Head of New Business Development & Strategic Marketing, Freudenberg.

“RISE is a great technical conference where product developers and nonwovens scientists come together in one place to share their innovation stories. The balanced number of researchers from academia and industry creates a good mix of applied research and fundamental

science-based knowledge. It keeps me up-to-date with the major research trends and directions,” said Mohammad Hassan, Ph.D., Senior Application Scientist, Fibers & Microfibers Technology, Eastman Chemical Company.

“RISE gives me an excellent view of the extensive research in the industry to see what’s next for our products. Nowhere else can we see sustainability perspectives for all three components of our products. The presentation on trends in three-dimensional nonwovens, seeing the directions and applications of IP patents was timely, invaluable and flawless,” said Vishal Narvekar, Principal Research Engineer, Cardinal Health.

Presentations that inspired new ideas included such concepts as leaving one’s “comfort zone” and rewarding curiosity; trending patent indicators in higher loft nonwovens; transforming fibers into devices for fabric applications in audio and social media; repurposing non-food milk as natural binding fibers; technologies for affordable water desalination; impregnating nonwovens with chemotherapy medicine to combat brain cancer and improving softness and consistency in nonwovens with ultrasonic welding.

Special features of RISE included a poster session detailing discoveries and innovative applications from The Nonwovens Institute’s postdoctoral students and a two-hour guided tour of the newly unveiled 40,000 square foot facility for spunmelt and hydroentangling at The Nonwovens Institute at the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

“The RISE poster session offered industry professionals an excellent opportunity to meet over 20 talented graduate students and explore new processes, structures, coatings, polymers, and applications in their poster presentations,” said Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Klopman Distinguished Professor, Associate Dean for Industry Research & Extension, Executive Director, The Nonwovens Institute.

Dave Rouse, INDA president, commented, “This RISE Conference offered outstanding content to stimulate and foster innovation in engineered materials. The downtown Raleigh location was enjoyed by all. If you are a product developer in engineered fabrics, this is the conference you should not miss.”

RISE Innovation Award Presentation

The RISE® Innovation Award was presented to PurPod100™ Compostable Pods made by Club Coffee LP for their certified 100 percent compostable pod for the single-serve coffee process.

“We are truly honored to receive this year’s RISE® Innovation Award. Millions of consumers are enjoying a great cup of coffee “guilt-free” in our 100% compostable PurPod100™ format every day, and we are proud to see industry experts recognize the sustainable nonwoven filter innovation that makes every cup possible,” said Claudio Gemmiti, Senior VP of Innovation and Strategic Growth at Club Coffee L.P.

The next and eighth edition of the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics (RISE®) conference will be in September 2018.

Posted September 18, 2017

Source: INDA