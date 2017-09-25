Kiian Digital Extends Its Certification Program

NOVEDRATE, Italy — September 25 2017 —JK Group a leading supplier of sublimation and pigment digital inks for textile printing, has chosen SGIA — to be held October 10-12, 2017, in New Orleans — to display integrated solutions for the digital textile market at booth 2369

Kiian Digital, JK Group’s flagship brand for innovation, announces ECO-PASSPORT certification for DIGISTAR HI PRO. This achievement highlights the excellence of the HI-PRO series attesting its use in sustainable textile production chains. “We are excited to have achieved this goal. Kiian Digital’s full certification program gives a competitive advantage to all our partners in serving their customers” comments Marco Girola, JK Group Marketing Specialist. At the booth, visitors can find out more about Kiian Digital’s product portfolio and our focus on sustainability.

“JK Group strives to develop products that help to make a positive difference to the environment while providing value to shareholders and customers. This is evidenced by Kiian Digital’s growing certification programme.” says Martin Swift, JK Group Marketing Director.

The booth will showcase the Impres™ Soft Signage System’s debut on the American market.

The new Impres Soft Signage System is an integrated digital printing system designed to meet soft signage digital printing market demands. The system combines the deep technical expertise of: MS Printing Solutions, Caldera® Graphics and JK Group digital inks; all part of the same Group.

Booth 2369, will be meeting place for Sawgrass industrial brand stakeholders as well.

Posted September 25 2017

Source JK Group